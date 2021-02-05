The Possibility to use the same time you spend fueling your car to charge Electric Vehicles

One of the downsides of electric vehicles is spending a substantial amount of time, up to 6 hours in most cases, to charge them. However, that won’t be possible since a company has made one that only takes your 5 minutes to charge. That would mean charging an electric car will take almost the same time as filling the fuel tank of a convection vehicle. In addition to saving one time, this development also brings convenience. That’s because drivers won’t have to worry about the battery dying when on the move. After all, they will only need to set aside 5 minutes, and they will be back on the road within no time.

The developer of these lithium-ion batteries is StoreDot, whereas its manufacturer is China’s Eve Energy. It is important to note that StoreDot had an excellent reputation for making batteries that charge extremely fast even before this great invention. As a matter of fact, it has showcased the same in various batteries used in scooters, drones, and phones. Equally important, it has already produced 1,000 pieces of these extremely fast-charging batteries for electric vehicles. So, companies, especially carmakers, can now have firsthand experience of the product. Some of StoreDot’s investors include TDK, Samsung, BP, and Daimler. Up to date, the company has raised $130 million. Besides, according to Bloomberg, it was the 2020 New Energy Finance Pioneer.

However, the involved parties have made it clear that the existing chargers won’t fully charge in 5 minutes. Instead, the car owners will need to use higher-powered chargers than the existing ones. Despite that, there is still some hope for the current charging infrastructure. By 2025, StoreDot wants to be able to deliver batteries with charge enough for 100 miles after 5 minutes of charging.

Unlike the existing lithium-ion batteries, the new ones use a semiconductor nanoparticle electrode instead of graphite. The ions of the former electrode move faster than those of the latter. They also don’t result in metal or short circuits if they are rapidly charged. At the moment, StoreDot is using germanium but plans to shift to silicon soon since it is a cheaper alternative.

It is not the first company to try and deal with the charging drawback of electric vehicles. The Sila Nanotechnologies, Enevate, and Tesla are also working continuously to offer a solution. They are using silicon electrodes, but there are others considering Echion. After all, the long time spent charging electric cars bothers consumers more than any other factor. The good news, though, is that what was thought to be impossible is possible after all. These five-minute charging batteries will change the standards of electric vehicles, no doubt.