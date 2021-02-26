Hawaii Electric blows past the 2020 target on the road to 100% renewable energy

In their recent report, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii’s largest utility, stated that they are past the 2020 renewable energy target. Its 34.5% electricity generation mix comprises renewable energy sources including solar and wind energy, in the report. In 2020, Hawaii received legislation requiring electric utilities to gain a 100% renewable energy status by 2045. The targets are divided among the decades with 30% by 2020, 40% for 20130, and 70% for 2040.

In the renewable energy policy-making, Hawaii has made history in the US after the state set up these goals, which people term as ambitious. The state served as a source of inspiration to other parts of the country registered for this legislation. Via 2020 report figures, it is no secret that Hawaii has not only reached its goal but surpassed it. Currently, the state had achieved a rating of 34.5% from 28.4% in 2019. This recording is 4.5% above the initial target of 30%.

On the electric grid, Hawaii Electric has tripled more than the necessary amount of renewable energy. According to the figures, as of 2010, renewable energy only accounted for 10% of the energy supplied. Given the challenging year, 2020 was when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic; global consumer electric demand was low than usual. However, Hawaii Electric was still able to raise the flag high for its success.

About 6000 private rooftop new solar installations were brought into the light in 2020. This figure resulted in the increase of solar systems across the island grid, which runs up to 87,848 systems. Also, it has 3.7 million solar panels, which include grid-scale facilities and rooftops.

The fact that the state has exceeded the government’s mandatory scores shows Hawaii’s commitment to achieving green energy globally. In a statement by Scott Seu, president of Hawaiian Electric, the state is working gradually to replace fossil fuels. He explained that despite the Covid-19 struggles, the team worked hard in conjunction with the government, community, customers, and energy development partners.

Digging into the chart’s statics, it is clear that Maui County is assisting in the project with over 50% of energy sources such as solar, wind, and biofuels. These digits show a considerable increase from the results in 2019. Oahu Island was also a top area with a rise of 5% from the chart that was released in 2019.

Hawaii Electric has assured people excellence, especially with the rise of the 38MW Puna Geothermal Venture. Seu expressed his excitement with the records from Oahu Island since it is an area with few lands. In a recent post, Hawaii Electric explained its determination to work on renewable energy sources and clean power production.