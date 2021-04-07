Biden’s infrastructure development plan will be inclusive of the electric vehicle transition

President Joe Biden‘s infrastructure plan demands $2 trillion, which will also cover the development of recharge points for electric vehicles in utilities like retail stores and public parking lots. This strategy was evolved to ensure that these places are in line with the switch to electric cars. The president articulated the plan, which read that $74 billion would be appropriated to the electric vehicle market to expand and penetrate the American automotive market.

The White House added that this plan would ensure that local automakers can also supply their products into the market, creating reliable supply chains through which they can receive raw materials and car components like batteries with ease. Moreover, these supply chains would help them take their products to where they couldn’t reach independent entities.

Furthermore, the electric vehicle investment plan will offer subsidies and tax incentives to consumers to motivate them to purchase these cars. Customers can get these cars at affordable prices while their skilled family members work in the utilities producing and assembling these cars. The government is hopeful that it can develop a network of over 500000 electric vehicle chargers before the end of this decade.

This plan would also train the unemployed people to work in various sectors in this industry. Sam Abuelsamid, an expert from Guidehouse Insights, stated that the consumers had complained of the scarcity of electric vehicle charging stations, the long charging period for these cars, and their high prices as the impediments to purchasing them. The new plan by the US president seems to have cleared all these issues once it is implemented.

Biden’s strategy also demands the substitution of over 50000 internal combustion engine cars and the electrification of not less than 20% of the country’s school buses. This move would prove that the country is adhering to the Kids Program’s Environmental Protection Agency, which the Department of Energy was anxiously waiting to witness.

The US president is also keen on the federal fleet’s electrification, which serves in public utilities like the United States Postal Service. The head of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, Bob Perciasepe, reiterated that focusing on infrastructure is a certain path leading to an emission-free country. Moreover, the move could mitigate some of the climate change concerns starting with infrastructural changes and the creation of employment opportunities in these programs. Such plans would help America stay true to its plan of supporting the quest to mitigate climate change issues like global warming.