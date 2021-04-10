Closing the EVs’ adoption gap

Electric vehicle adoption is gradually happening globally. In Canada, the EV charging technology has immensely grown in the last year, an impressive feat considering the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the planet in 2020. However, to move to a new level in EV adoption, we have to close the gaps in accessibility regarding these vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

Canada is facing an EV equity and accessibility issue that is important to eliminate EV barriers for those who wish to invest in these digital cars. By solving this issue, the country can ensure that no Canadian community is left behind as they work towards a greener nation. Currently, the federal government gives a $5000 rebate for EV purchases of $55K and below. However, the provincial governments have a role in dealing with the EV equity issues resulting in affordable cars and the country’s ability to access and profit from electric vehicles.

In the 2020 Economic statement, the federal government allocated $150 million for a three-year timeline to the Canadian National Resource sector to build new charging stations. This amount tops up to the existing $73.5 charging infrastructure investment since 2016. NRCan’s emailed statement stated that the industry is aware of the issues surrounding electric vehicle adoption and it is working on ways to address the issue. It talked about provincial, municipal groups, and territorial levels working together for a greener Canada.

Four provinces and two territories in Canada are now offering cost relief to customers. They show excellent electric vehicle adoption results, with the other areas in the country showing a negative impact. The Climate change and Energy solutions’ director, Louise Comeau, explained to Electric Autonomy Canada that New Brunswick’s main issue is electric vehicles’ affordability since the province doesn’t offer incentives on these digital cars. Comeau urged the region to provide a $2500 incentive to encourage people to adopt electric cars.

Some of the critical deals regarding electric vehicles are in the provinces’ leadership with different areas setting up charging infrastructure and policies to help the electric vehicles’ industry grow. Currently, several regions are offering rebates to people to encourage them to venture into electric cars. For the rural communities in Canada, they can feel the EV equity gaps, and it is an area that needs attention.

A senior sustainability specialist in Vancouver, Ian Neville, explains that the province is seeking the barriers surrounding electric vehicles and seeking Equity groups to help. Other physical barriers include charging stations with the rural areas being disadvantaged. The country has committed to making sure that charging stations are available and accessible for all. The Federal government can promote mass electric vehicle adoption by investing in the EVs’ infrastructure to help people invest in digital cars.