The technological advancement in space points to the availability of miniature satellites in orbit

The avalanche disaster that happened down the Tibetan mountain led to the death of nine people and a host of other animals. Scientists investigating this incident displayed pictures showing the glacial cracks that were forming on the ice and snow. The scientists utilized this data to study another feature close to this area and warned the inhabitants to start moving to avoid repeating the same disaster.

It has come to light that these images of the glaciers were taken over five years ago with satellites equal to the size of a loaf of bread. These micro-satellites are run by Planet and weigh just above 10 pounds. The fleet has 175 satellites which are nicknamed Doves. The company substitutes any satellite that fails in a short time since the size is small and therefore quick to manufacture and deploy. Moreover, the company can launch the latest satellites that they have developed, possibly with advanced features like efficient batteries, cameras, and solar extensions.

The same technology that unleashed personal computers, smart speakers, and artificial intelligence systems is also the one realigning space system to meet the customer’s and governments’ demands. Some of the areas that have recorded tremendous technological changes include rocket development, human exploits to unknown planets, satellite production, and in-space orbiting operations.

These upgrades have generated high-resolution imagery through the satellites in space displaying the events happening on Earth and other parts of the cosmos. Similarly, the size reduction for computers from huge devices to small pocket-sized smartphones is also what is happening in the satellite industry. This reduced size saves the customers money that they could have spent developing giant satellites and fixing their maneuverability features for space exploits.

This reduction trend has led to an increase in satellites in space. Currently, there are over 3000 satellites, with about 1200 of them being small satellites. This quantity is likely to continue rising maid SpaceX‘s plan to deploy a constellation of satellites to offer broadband services to remote places. The move has also triggered the development of rockets compartmentalized to deploy batches of satellites.

Additionally, the rivalry among the firms offering this service has further lowered the cost of sending a spacecraft to the desired orbit. Various mergers through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) agreements have ensured that companies in this sector can thrive amid the growing competition. These technologies will help avert some natural disasters whose impacts could have been evaded and lives saved.