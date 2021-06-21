Breaking News

Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Bus module, by Application, by Vehicle class and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.


Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Automotive Communication Technology Market was valued at US$ 6Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.24% during a forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Request For View Sample Automotive Communication Technology Market Report Page :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23850

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Automotive Communication Technology market report are

Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Bus module

• Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
• Controller Area Network (CAN)
• FlexRay
• Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)
• Ethernet

Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Application

• Powertrain
• Body Control & Comfort
• Infotainment & Communication
• Safety & ADAS

Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Vehicle Class

• Economy
• Mid-Size
• Luxury

Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America

Key Players Operating in the Automotive Communication Technology Market

• Robert Bosch
• NXP Semiconductors
• Microchip
• Texas Instruments
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
• Broadcom
• Renesas
• ON Semiconductor Corporation
• Toshiba
• Rohm Semiconductors
• Qualcomm
• Intel
• STMicroelectronics
• Elmos Semiconductor
• Xilinx

Automotive Communication Technology Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

