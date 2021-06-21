Global Connected Truck Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Range, by Components Type, by Communication Type, by Service, by Vehicle Type, and by Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Connected Truck Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Connected Truck Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 22.18 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Connected Truck Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Connected Truck market report are

Research report categorizes the Connected Truck Market based on range, components type, communication type, service, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Connected Truck Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Connected Truck Market, By Range:

• Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

o Collision Warning (FCW)

o Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

o Park Assist System (PAS)

o Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

• Long Range (Telematics Control Unit)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Components Type:

• Hardware

• Radar & Lidar Sensors

• Microcontrollers

• Software

Global Connected Truck Market, By Communication Type:

• Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

• Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle to Cloud (V2C)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Service:

• Fleet Management Service

• Tracking & Monitoring

• Fleet Analytics

• Driver Information System

• Remote Diagnostics

• Fuel Management System

• Maintenance Service (Cybersecurity & Ota Updates)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Connected Truck Market Are:

• Continental

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi

• Denso

• ZF

• Harman

• Magna

• NXP

• Tomtom

• Sierra Wireless

• UD Trucks

• Isuzu

• Horiba Ltd

• Hino Trucks

• Fujitsu

• Verizon

• Trimble

• Yazaki

