Global Automotive Foam Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Types, by Applications by End User and by Region.

Technology
ajay

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Automotive Foam Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Global Automotive Foam Market
Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Automotive Foam Market was valued at USD 37.78Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 78.43 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Automotive Foam Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Automotive Foam market report are

Global Automotive Foam Market by Types

• Polyurethane
• Polyolefin
• Styrenic
• Polyvinyl chloride
• Phenolic
• Melamine
• Others

Global Automotive Foam Market by End User

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Foam Market by Applications

• Seats
• Instrument panels
• Headliners
• Door panels & water shields
• General interiors and exteriors
• Gaskets & NVH
• others

Global Automotive Foam Market by Region

• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA & Africa
• Latin America

Global Automotive Foam Market Major Players

• Johnson Controls (U.S.)
• Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)
• Lear Corporation (U.S.)
• Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo)
• BASF (Germany)
• Recticel (Belgium)
• Vitafoams (U.K.)
• Armacell (Germany)
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
• Rogers (U.S.)
• Saint-Gobain (France)
• Armacell
• Grand Rapids Foam Technologies
• Eurofoam Hungary
• Zotefoams Plc
• Caligen Foam

Automotive Foam Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

