Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis 2028 Focusing Top Key Players- Kaneka Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos S.A., The Ravago Group, Versalis S.P.A., Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd. and Others

The “Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use industry, and geography. The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading expanded polystyrene (EPS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V., BASF SE, Flint Hills Resources, LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos S.A., The Ravago Group, Versalis S.P.A., Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd.

Growing building applications such as insulation for cavity walls are anticipated to lead to a surge in demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, Availability of better substitutes might hinder the growth of the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market. Furthermore, growing demand for electronic devices for smart design is anticipated to create opportunities for expanded polystyrene (EPS) market players.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) offers chemical barrier protection and moisture resistance and has ideal mechanical properties for insulating needs. EPS is a perfect choice for green building, provides tangible environmental benefits that can maximize energy efficiency, delivers enhanced indoor environmental quality, and enhances durability.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The expanded polystyrene (EPS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

