Military Antenna Market to Witness Excellent Growth by 2028 | Cobham plc, Eylex Pty Ltd., Harris Corporation, Hascall-Denke and Raytheon Company

The Military Antenna Converts Radio Frequency (RF) fields into alternating current with the help of transducer. The receiver and transmitting antennas receive and send the radio transmissions respectively. Military antennas are majorly used for communication, unmanned systems, manned and unmanned armed vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and electronic warfare in order to provide better tracking, security, enemy aircraft warning, incoming missile warning, ground mapping and surveillance.

Rising technological advancements, rising need for modern battle equipment, rising demand for advanced communication systems, increasing security concern, modernization of the military equipment, rise in terrorist activities, attack prone border, growing demand for high-frequency military aircraft are few of the factors driving the military antenna market. The military antennas are integrated with advanced applications such as multifunctional radars, 3D drones, etc. which provide better surveillance for accurate target tracking. However, the high cost involved in the development of military antennas is one of the major challenges for the growth of the military antenna market.

Military Antenna Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

