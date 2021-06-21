Global Vehicle Electrification Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Degree of Hybridization, and Geography.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 9% during forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Vehicle Electrification market report are

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Two – Wheeler Product

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Product Type:

• Start/Stop System

• Electric Power Steering (EPS)

• Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

• Electric Vacuum Pump

• Electric Oil Pump

• Electric Water Pump

• Liquid Heater PTC

• Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

• Starter Motor & Alternator

• Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Degree of Hybridization:

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV),

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• 48V Mild-Hybrid

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Vehicle Electrification Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

• Volkswagen,

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

• Bosch

• BorgWarner

• Ford Motor Company

• Magna International Inc.

• Westfalia-Automotive GmbH

• TowGo, LLC

• WABCO

• Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG

• Daimler AG

• Jaguar Land Rover Limited

• General Motors

• POCLAIN HYDRAULICS

Vehicle Electrification Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

